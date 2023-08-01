Lions waive Shane Zylstra with injury designation

The Lions have waived tight end Shane Zylstra with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday.

Zylstra recently suffered a serious knee injury in practice that could reportedly keep him out for around six months.

Zylstra entered the league with the Vikings in 2021 as an undrafted free agent but did not make the 53-man roster. He then signed with Detroit’s practice squad and appeared in four games in 2021, making three catches for 34 yards.

Last season, he played 13 games with two starts for Detroit, catching 11 passes for 60 yards.

Zylstra’s older brother, Brandon, also spent time with the Lions last year on the club’s practice squad as a wide receiver.