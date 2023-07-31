Report: Shane Zylstra diagnosed with significant knee injury

Lions tight end Shane Zylstra left Monday’s practice with a right leg injury after taking a low hit from teammate Khalil Dorsey, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports. It might have ended Zylstra’s season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Lions fear Zylstra has a “serious and significant knee injury” that will sideline him for six months. Zylstra will undergo further medical testing, but Rapoport adds that the Lions don’t have a lot of optimism.

The Lions have Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and James Mitchell at the top of the depth chart at the position.

Zylstra re-signed with the team in the offseason after making 11 catches for 60 yards and four touchdowns in 13 appearances last season.

In 2021, Zylstra played four games and caught three passes for 34 yards.

He has played 309 snaps on offense and 132 on special teams in two seasons.