Lions will not increase season ticket prices for 2026

Since their resurgence began during the 2022 season, the Lions had been increasing season ticket prices.

For 2026, they won’t be.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are preparing season-ticket renewal notices that will keep prices flat for 2026 season season tickets. They will play eight regular-season games at home in 2026, with one of those “home” games exported overseas.

After multiple years with little or no price increases, Lions season tickets first went up by four percent in 2023, with larger increases in 2024 (30 percent, on average) and 2025 (24 percent, on average).

The Lions have a current season-ticket waiting list of nearly 20,000.

Detroit last played an international game in 2015, against the Chiefs in London. The Lions were scheduled to face the Jaguars in London five years ago, but the pandemic scrapped all international games.