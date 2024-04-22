Live roast of Tom Brady will happen on May 5

Nearly two years after it was first announced, it’s happening.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will happen live on Netflix on May 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

From the Netflix post announcing the date and time: “Hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy.”

A roast basically consists of a group of friends and/or celebrities telling jokes about each other and the person who is the subject of the roast. It can be a little raunchy and over the top.

It can get a little too personal, too. We’ll see how personal it gets for Brady. And we’ll see what he has to say when he has a chance to turn the tables at the end of the festivities.

The news comes at a time when Brady has dropped a strong hint about playing again in 2024, if a starter is injured during the season. It’s still possible that, after the draft, a time that still needs a quarterback might give Brady a call.