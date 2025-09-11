Luke Goedeke misses Bucs practice with a foot injury

The Buccaneers got left tackle Tristan Wirfs back at practice on Thursday, but they were missing the other bookend of their offensive line.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke did not take part in practice. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters after practice that Goedeke played through a foot injury in last Sunday’s win over the Falcons and they will monitor his status over the next couple of days before making any call about Monday night’s game against the Texans.

The Bucs moved Graham Barton to left tackle in place of Wirfs in Week 1 and Charlie Heck took Goedeke’s reps on the right side during Thursday’s practice. With Wirfs likely out of game action a little longer, that could be the way things look against Houston.

Bowles also said that cornerback Benjamin Morrison is on track to play this week. The rookie did not play in Week 1 due to a quad injury.