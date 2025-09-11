Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs set to practice on Thursday

Two rehabbing Buccaneers players are set for significant steps back toward the lineup on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Godwin is expected to participate in practice for the first time since suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7 last year. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times confirms that is the case and adds that left tackle Tristan Wirfs also plans to take part in the session.

Godwin will be a limited participant in practice and Thursday’s workout is set to be the start of a ramping up process that will take some time. Word last weekend was that Godwin is targeting a Week 5 return to game action and his response to the increased activity will determine whether he’s back on the field at that point.

Wirfs had knee surgery in July and will likely see a similar workload to Godwin as he gets back into playing shape. If all goes well, the Bucs should have both veterans in the lineup before too much more time has passed.