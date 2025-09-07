Report: Chris Godwin targeting Week 5 for return to action

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in late August that wide receiver Chris Godwin could be back anywhere from Week 2 to Week 5, but it’s looking like the back end of that window is the likeliest outcome.

NFL Media reports that Godwin is targeting Week 5 for his return from last season’s ankle injury. The report adds that Godwin recently had surgery to “tighten up some hardware” in his ankle and that Week 6 or Week 7 could wind up being his debut.

The Bucs activated Godwin from the physically unable to perform list before final cuts, so he’s able to practice with the team whenever he gets cleared for that activity.

Jalen McMillan is on injured reserve, which leaves Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson, and Ryan Miller as their available wideouts.