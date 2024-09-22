 Skip navigation
Malik Willis is the "likely" starter for Green Bay, at the Titans

  
Published September 22, 2024 12:54 AM

He won’t call it a revenge game. Regardless, Malik Willis is expected to face the team that drafted and then traded him on Sunday.

Per multiple reports, the former Titans quarterback is expected to get the start for the Packers in the Week 3 game at Nashville.

That said, Green Bay starter Jordan Love, who suffered an MCL sprain 15 days ago, has not been ruled out.

The reporting isn’t definitive, with “likely” being the operative term from both ESPN and NFL Media. That means there’s a chance the Packers will surprise everyone and go with Love.

PFT reported in the aftermath of Love’s MRI that he was expected to return Week 4, Week 5, or Week 6. That’s a much better timeline than anyone could have expected when he suffered the injury on the opening Friday night of the season, against the Eagles in Brazil.

Willis, a third-round pick of the Titans in 2022, won the Week 2 game against the Colts. He started three games as a rookie for the Titans, winning one. He appeared in three games for Tennessee last season.