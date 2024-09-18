As Packers prepare to face Titans, Malik Willis is not thinking about revenge

Packers quarterback Malik Willis may start on Sunday against the Titans if Jordan Love can’t go, but don’t call it Willis’s revenge game.

Willis, who was traded by the Titans to the Packers just before the start of the season, was asked today in the Packers’ locker room if he wants to prove that the Titans were wrong to trade him. He said he actually has nothing but positive feelings toward Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and the rest of the franchise.

“No, I could care less,” Willis said of it being a revenge game. “I got paid the whole time I was there. I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they did a great job by me.”

With Love “hopeful” to play on Sunday, Willis may not get his chance against his old team, but if he does take the field, he’ll be doing it against a team he still respects.