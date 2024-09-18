Jordan Love is “hopeful” to play on Sunday against the Titans

Malik Willis will get a chance to face his old team on Sunday. Unless he doesn’t.

Packers starter Jordan Love, who suffered an MCL sprain 12 days ago, is holding out hope to play against the Titans.

“I’m going to take the week and just take it day by day and see how it feels,” Love told reporters on Wednesday, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “I’m not going to make any decisions right now. I’m hopeful that I can get to that point where I can get in there, but we’re just going to take it day by day.”

Love originally was expected to return between Week 4 and Week 6. After Sunday’s visit to Nashville, the Packers host the Vikings in a key NFC North clash.

If Love can’t play on Sunday, Willis will face the team that drafted him in 2022 and traded him to Green Bay last month.