Mark Andrews on “Hurricane” TD run: Ravens picked perfect scenario to break it out

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews became the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards with his first catch against the Browns on Sunday, but his biggest impact on the game didn’t come through the air.

With the score tied 16-16 with just over two minutes to play, Andrews was called on to take a snap from a tush push formation on a fourth-and-1. That’s something the Ravens have done before and they’ve done more than just sneak the ball in the past, but the wrinkle they came up with on Sunday was a new one. Andrews motioned like he was going to toss the ball to quarterback Lamar Jackson before pivoting and running the ball around the right end.

A block by fullback Patrick Ricard opened up nothing but open space and Andrews took the ball 35 yards for the first rushing touchdown of his career. After the game, Andrews said it was “a perfect scenario” for that play.

“It was a great call,” Andrews said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s called ‘Hurricane,’ and I think the guys just executed really well. Just trying to be versatile in that package, and it was a great play call. It felt great to get in the end zone.”

Ricard said the play was installed leading up to the Browns game and that the Ravens could have checked into a sneak if the Browns showed them something different on defense. Everything fell into place, though, and the Ravens are riding a four-game winning streak into their Week 12 game against the Jets.