Mark Sanchez criminal trial moves from December 11 to March 12
The Mark Sanchez criminal trial has moved. As expected.
Via Lauren Conlin of Los Angeles Magazine, an unopposed request for a continuance from Sanchez’s legal team was granted. The trial has been delayed from December 11, 2025, to March 12, 2026. The final pre-trial conference will happen nine days earlier, on March 3.
The paperwork seeking a delay did not a cite a reason for the request. At a hearing on October 22, Sanchez’s lawyers said the former NFL quarterback and now-former Fox analyst is “still recovering” from injuries incurred during the October 5 incident in Indianapolis, and “that process is ongoing and may impact some of the dates” the court previously had set.
Sanchez faces multiple charges, including felony battery. He allegedly attacked a 69-year-old truck driver named Perry Tole. During the altercation, Tole stabbed Sanchez multiple times.
Sanchez was in town to work the Week 5 game between the Raiders and Colts. Fox, which along with Sanchez was sued in civil court due to Tole’s injuries, later parted ways with Sanchez, replacing him with Drew Brees.