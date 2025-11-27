 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez criminal trial moves from December 11 to March 12

  
Published November 27, 2025 01:16 PM

The Mark Sanchez criminal trial has moved. As expected.

Via Lauren Conlin of Los Angeles Magazine, an unopposed request for a continuance from Sanchez’s legal team was granted. The trial has been delayed from December 11, 2025, to March 12, 2026. The final pre-trial conference will happen nine days earlier, on March 3.

The paperwork seeking a delay did not a cite a reason for the request. At a hearing on October 22, Sanchez’s lawyers said the former NFL quarterback and now-former Fox analyst is “still recovering” from injuries incurred during the October 5 incident in Indianapolis, and “that process is ongoing and may impact some of the dates” the court previously had set.

Sanchez faces multiple charges, including felony battery. He allegedly attacked a 69-year-old truck driver named Perry Tole. During the altercation, Tole stabbed Sanchez multiple times.

Sanchez was in town to work the Week 5 game between the Raiders and Colts. Fox, which along with Sanchez was sued in civil court due to Tole’s injuries, later parted ways with Sanchez, replacing him with Drew Brees.