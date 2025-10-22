 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Sanchez criminal trial remains on track for December 11

  
Published October 22, 2025 01:34 PM

The lawyers handling the Mark Sanchez criminal case made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The biggest news is that there was no change to the existing trial date.

Judge James B. Osborn confirmed the date for the commencement of a jury trial on the pending charges. He also scheduled a final pre-trial conference for 1:00 p.m. ET on December 2. The trial will begin on December 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Sanchez faces multiple charges, including felony battery, arising from an October 4 altercation with Perry Role, a 69-year-old truck driver. Sanchez was stabbed multiple time during the incident.

Prosecutors said “discovery should be out very soon.” That’s a reference to the investigative materials that the state is required by law to give to the defense team.

Sanchez’s lawyers, who thanked the judge for not requiring Sanchez to attend in person, said that he is “still recovering” from his injuries and “that process is ongoing and may impact some of the dates.”

So, for now, the trial will happen on December 11. Don’t be surprised, however, if it is delayed.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Week 5 game between the Raiders and Colts. Tole has filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox. That litigation remains in its infancy.