Mark Sanchez criminal trial remains on track for December 11

The lawyers handling the Mark Sanchez criminal case made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The biggest news is that there was no change to the existing trial date.

Judge James B. Osborn confirmed the date for the commencement of a jury trial on the pending charges. He also scheduled a final pre-trial conference for 1:00 p.m. ET on December 2. The trial will begin on December 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Sanchez faces multiple charges, including felony battery, arising from an October 4 altercation with Perry Role, a 69-year-old truck driver. Sanchez was stabbed multiple time during the incident.

Prosecutors said “discovery should be out very soon.” That’s a reference to the investigative materials that the state is required by law to give to the defense team.

Sanchez’s lawyers, who thanked the judge for not requiring Sanchez to attend in person, said that he is “still recovering” from his injuries and “that process is ongoing and may impact some of the dates.”

So, for now, the trial will happen on December 11. Don’t be surprised, however, if it is delayed.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Week 5 game between the Raiders and Colts. Tole has filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox. That litigation remains in its infancy.