MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Marvin Harrison Jr. shines at Ohio State Pro Day, but NFL rules keep him out of the draft

  
Published March 23, 2023 02:06 AM
nbc_pft_panthersdraft_230322
March 22, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why they feel it’ll be a close decision between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024.

That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out in front of NFL personnel at Ohio State’s Pro Day even though he can’t enter this year’s draft because NFL rules prevent players from entering the draft until they’re three years out of high school.

Harrison, who will be draft eligible next year, was widely praised by the NFL scouts and executives in Columbus, according to multiple reporters on the scene. And that’s no surprise. The 20-year-old Harrison is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds and an even better athlete than his Hall of Fame receiver father. Last year Harrison was a first-team All-American and the winner of the Big Ten’s receiver of the year award after catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Although Harrison’s Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite to be the first receiver drafted, it was Harrison who stepped up as Ohio State’s No. 1 receiver last year while Smith-Njigba missed most of the season with an injury, and Harrison is probably a better NFL prospect.

The NFL’s draft rules are a raw deal for Harrison, who would likely be the first receiver drafted if he were eligible to enter this year’s draft. Instead Harrison will spend one more year at Ohio State before the NFL teams that loved what they saw at Ohio State’s Pro Day get a chance to draft him.