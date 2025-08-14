Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love’s surgery went well

There’s some positive news on the injury front for the Packers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Thursday that quarterback Jordan Love’s procedure to repair a ligament in his left thumb was successful.

“Surgery went well,” LaFleur said, via Ashley Washburn of TMJ4 Milwaukee. “He’s in great spirits and he’s here with us. So, now it’s just about putting in the work to get the thumb rehabbed.”

LaFleur added that Love will be able to get back on the field and throw soon.

“I wouldn’t say right away, but we anticipate there will be some sort of participation next week,” LaFleur said.

That’s good news for the Packers, who will begin the regular season at home against the Lions on Sept. 7.

Until Love returns, Malik Willis is set to handle quarterback duties for Green Bay.

The club is in Indiana for a joint Thursday practice with the Colts. The two teams will then play an exhibition contest on Saturday afternoon.