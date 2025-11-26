Matt LaFleur: Lions’ defense makes it difficult to double Aidan Hutchinson

Packers coach Matt LaFleur sounds ready to count on his offensive tackles to block Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson one-on-one.

LaFleur said the Lions’ defense attacks offenses in ways that make it difficult to devote two blockers to Hutchinson.

“They do a good job of putting him in positions where they make it hard to double him situationally,” LaFleur said. “Different front structures, different pressures they can run. It’s a very aggressive style of defense. We know they’re going to play man, they’re going to bring pressure, they have quick add-ons, so when they do that it makes it a little more difficult to double team somebody.”

LaFleur said using a tight end or running back to help out on Hutchinson is hard to do when the Packers want Jordan Love to have as many receivers available to him as possible.

“If you’re going to double somebody you’ve got one less eligible,” LaFleur said. “Depending on what coverages they’re playing, that can be a real problem. If they’re playing some spot drop zone and you’re only getting four out, it’s less people to cover.”

Last week Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor said he beat Hutchinson one-on-one all day — except for the last play of the game, when Hutchinson clinched the Lions’ win with a sack. The Packers would love to see one-on-one success against Hutchinson on every single play, but that’s a tall order.