Giants’ Jermaine Eluemunor: Aidan Hutchinson didn’t do anything until sack on final play

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sealed Sunday’s win by sacking Giants quarterback Jameis Winston on fourth down in overtime. But the offensive lineman Hutchinson beat on the play was not impressed.

Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said he won the one-on-one battle with Hutchinson on Sunday on every play except that final play of the game.

“How do I say this respectfully: He did not do a damn thing all fucking game,” Eluemunor said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com. “He strikes me as the type of guy that would try to celebrate that one play, but for most of the day I was on an island with him and he didn’t do anything. Obviously I’m pissed about the last play, but at the same time, there’s not much you can do. They know what you’re going to do and he still tries to give me his best move and I run him by the quarterback and he just manages to run back upfield and get the sack.”

Asked for his response, Hutchinson said he’ll judge the game by what the scoreboard said at the end.

“I’m off social media so I didn’t really see it, but some guys told me,” Hutchinson said. “We won the game and I ended the game with a sack. I don’t care when the sack comes, as long as it’s there, and we get the win, it’s great. I’m not going to address it any further. It is what it is. He had his opinion and he expressed it and we’re moving on.”