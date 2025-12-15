Pete Carroll: I don’t feel like I’m coaching for my job at all, I’m well beyond that

It’s been a particularly ugly 2025 for the Raiders, who failed to finish with 100 total yards for the second time this season in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

During the offseason, head coach Pete Carroll said that Las Vegas would win a bunch. That clearly has not happened, as the club enters the final weeks of the season at 2-12.

At this point, does Carroll feel like he’s coaching for his job in 2026?

“No, I don’t feel like that at all. I really don’t,” Carroll said during his Monday press conference. “I’m well beyond that. I don’t feel like that.”

As a follow up, Carroll — who turned 74 in September — was asked if he’d be willing to oversee a rebuild.

“Well, it’s looking like that’s what’s necessary,” Carroll said. “We need to keep working to get better — and that’s in all areas, all aspects of what we’re doing. I came in here thinking that we were going to turn it right away, I really did. I anticipated doing that, and that’s not what’s taken place, unfortunately.

“We’re all frustrated. We hate what’s going on,” Carroll added. “There ain’t anybody in here that doesn’t want to do something better than what we’re showing right now. And nobody’s feeling that more than I am. But, sometimes you feel like you’re the only one feeling it. So we’ll try to get through that together and it just hasn’t worked out the way we anticipated.”

Why hasn’t the season gone as Carroll anticipated? Was the evaluation of the club’s talent just off?

“Blindly optimistic as I am, I thought we would come in here and we would have a big factor on this club and we would be able to find success that we would be proud of,” Carroll said. “And right now, it doesn’t feel like that.”

But with the way 2025 has unfolded, Carroll said he has some extra motivation to right the ship next season.

“I don’t know any way of looking at it other than that,” Carroll said. “We’re just getting started.”

But given the way things have turned out in 2025, it’s beyond a mere possibility that Carroll will not be back with Las Vegas for next season. We’ll see if the team can show any improvement over its final three games against the Texans, Giants, and Chiefs.