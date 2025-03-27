Matt Weiss worked as a contractor with Browns in 2023

The Matt Weiss situation has plenty of NFL tentacles. Some predated the launch of an alleged pattern of obtaining access to sensitive information regarding college students. Some postdated it.

Weiss was working for the Ravens in 2015, when he allegedly began downloading “the personally identifiable information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes,” including “intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.” It allegedly continued for the remainder of his employment with the Ravens, through 2020.

The Ravens did not respond to a request for comment on Weiss, whose investigation and indictment happened following his time with the team.

After the investigation began in January 2023, Weiss secured contract work with a pair of NFL franchises. In Seattle, it happened in 2024. In 2023, he worked as a contractor with the Browns.

He was, per the Browns, never in the building but did some “one-off” advance projects. He left in 2024 for the Seahawks.

The NFL has not responded to a specific request for comment regarding two teams utilizing Weiss’s services after the investigation culminating in last week’s indictment began.