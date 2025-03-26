Matt Weiss worked as outside contractor for Seahawks in 2024

In early 2023, Michigan abruptly fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss following the commencement of an investigation of “computer access crimes.” Last week, more details about the alleged crimes came to light.

Weiss was indicted on 24 counts arising from allegations that he “downloaded the personally identifiable information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes,” including “intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.”

In the period between the start of the investigation and his indictment, Weiss worked as a consultant for at least two different NFL teams.

In 2024, Weiss worked as an outside contractor for the Seahawks, with access to film. He did not attend practices or games, and he had no access to the team’s computer system.

The arrangement, which arose from Weiss’s connection to former Michigan assistant and current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, commenced with an understanding that it would be immediately terminated if he were to be charged. The relationship concluded when the 2024 season ended.

The Seahawks did not know the specifics of the investigation. (In hindsight, they probably wish they’d asked.)

That’s what we know. Here’s what we don’t know. Did the NFL affirmatively approve the hire, and did the league attempt to ascertain the specific nature of the allegations?

The situation highlights the tension between the criminal justice system and the NFL’s creation of its own in-house justice system. With the potential for serious charges pending, Weiss was allowed to work for (as a contractor) the Seahawks and another team. Given the NFL’s commitment to the policing of the private lives of players and non-players, the failure of the league to slam the door on Weiss working in any capacity for any team is, at a minimum, a curiosity.

On Tuesday, we asked the league about Weiss, given that he worked for the Ravens during a large portion of the time he was allegedly accessing sensitive information in violation of the law. The league declined comment. We’ve renewed the request, given the news that he worked for multiple teams since the investigation began.