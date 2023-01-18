 Skip navigation
Michigan assistant Matt Weiss placed on paid leave during “computer access crimes” investigation

  
Published January 18, 2023 12:05 PM
It’s been an eventful week for Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan.

On Monday, Harbaugh announced he’s staying put, despite NFL interest. On Tuesday, the Detroit News reported that Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on paid leave as university police conduct a criminal investigation.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during Dec. 21 through the 23rd of 2022,” said University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Crystal James in a statement. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” Weiss told the Detroit News. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

Police searched Weiss’s home on January 10.

Weiss spent 12 years with the Ravens and John Harbaugh before joining Michigan in 2021. Weiss previously worked for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford.

The information is very broad and imprecise. It’s unclear what Weiss allegedly did or didn’t do. Hopefully, the end result will provide sufficient clarity and transparency, one way or the other.