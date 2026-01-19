 Skip navigation
Caleb Williams: Rams loss a lesson in importance of being on the same page

  
Published January 19, 2026 05:53 PM

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams couldn’t pull another rabbit out of his hat in overtime on Sunday.

Williams sent the game to overtime with a miraculous touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet late in the fourth quarter, but final pass of the 2025 season was a deep throw for wide receiver DJ Moore that was intercepted by Rams safety Kam Curl. Williams said after the game that the pick was caused by miscommunication between him and Moore about which way the receiver would run the route.

On Monday, Williams reiterated that while saying that the need to be buttoned up on every play of the season will be a lasting lesson of the 20-17 loss.

“Small things like that that show up in those moments that you may not have talked about, being on the same page, maybe you talked about it in Week 1 or Week 6 and it shows up in [Week 20],” Williams said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “You know, it’s something to learn from for myself, a learning experience, it’s something for us to learn from as an offense and as a team. We’ll go do that at some time.”

Williams made great strides from his rookie season and showed a flair for late-game heroics long before Sunday’s late touchdown pass, but he’s identified one area that needs to improve for the Bears to rise even higher next season.