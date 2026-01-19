George Kittle says he’s “fantastic” after Achilles surgery went well

49ers tight end George Kittle says he’s doing great after surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon.

Kittle suffered the injury eight days ago in Philadelphia, and today he was back in San Francisco, talking to reporters in the 49ers’ locker room and saying that his surgery was better than expected.

“I’m fantastic,” Kittle said. :The surgery went really really good. Surgeon was happy with it. He said best-case scenario when you tear your Achilles is that you tear it up high, by your soleus, which is what I did. It was a clean tear. They didn’t have to drill into my heel. Where the repair was, is where there’s more blood flow, which takes some time off the recovery. He’s very excited about everything, my recovery, when I’ll be ready to play again. That puts me in a really good mood. It’s not as bad as it might have been. I’m excited about that.”

It’s too soon to say whether Kittle will be on the field for Week One of the 2026 season, but Kittle sounds confident that he’ll be back and ready to play at a high level again.