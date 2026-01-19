Sean McDermott: Being head coach of the Bills has truly been a gift

Sean McDermott plans to continue coaching after the Bills fired him on Monday morning.

McDermott, though, made it clear in a statement that he will miss Buffalo and Bills Mafia.

“For nearly a decade, I have had the opportunity to wake up every morning as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, which has truly been a gift,” McDermott wrote. “I want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Pegula family, the Buffalo Bills organization and to the fans for allowing me to live out the dream of being a head coach in the NFL in this incredibly special place.

“I am proud and humbled to have worked alongside amazing staff and players as we shared life together and poured out our hearts and souls into both winning football games and making a positive impact in our community. This community graciously embraced not only me, but my family, and in some ways, helped raise our children over the last nine years. For that, I say thank you to all of the teachers, coaches and friends who we met along the way. The City of Good Neighbors! We love you! We will miss Buffalo.

“Bills Mafia, you are one of one! It has been a joy and inspiration to witness your passion and commitment firsthand. I always wanted our teams to play with the same level of toughness and grit that is true to Buffalo and that you demonstrate every day!

“God gave me and my family an incredible opportunity, one that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Yet, we know that HE has a plan.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your head coach.”