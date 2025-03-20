 Skip navigation
Former Ravens and Michigan assistant Matt Weiss indicted on 24 counts

  
Published March 20, 2025 03:59 PM

Matt Weiss, an assistant coach who worked for John Harbaugh on the Ravens and Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, has been indicted on 24 counts related to unauthorized access to computer data and identity theft as part of a scheme in which prosecutors say he downloaded individuals’ intimate photos and videos.

Weiss was fired by Michigan two years ago amid an investigation by university police. Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced that Weiss was charged in a 24-count indictment alleging 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft.

Weiss gained unauthorized access to student athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor,” a release from the Justice Department said. “After gaining access to these databases, Weiss downloaded the personally identifiable information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes. Using the information that he obtained from the student athlete databases and his own internet research, Weiss was able to obtain access to the social media, email, and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 target athletes. Weiss also illegally obtained access to the social media, email, and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 1,300 additional students and/or alumni from universities across the country. Once Weiss obtained access to these accounts, he downloaded personal, intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.”

John Harbaugh hired Weiss on the Ravens’ staff in 2009 and he filled a variety of roles in Baltimore until he was hired by Jim Harbaugh to become Michigan’s quarterbacks coach in 2021. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and was fired amid the university’s investigation shortly after the 2022 season ended.