Matthew Judon: I’m a dawg, boy

Edge rusher Matthew Judon practiced with the Dolphins for the first time since his signing became official Tuesday. He said it was not the view, the weather, the beach or the lack of a state income tax that lured him to South Florida.

“It’s about the work,” Judon said, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “It ain’t about, you know, kind of coming down here and enjoying myself and relaxing.”

Judon is 33 now and didn’t even have double-digit sacks the past two seasons combined (four in 2023 with the Patriots and 5.5 with the Falcons in 2024). The last of his four Pro Bowls came in 2022, which was the last time he had double-digit sacks.

But he believes he has something to give to an edge rusher group that includes Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson.

“I know of got to follow the lead of the guys that have been here,” Judon said. “JP, Chubb — they also have a body of work that they put on tape. From afar, I’ve been watching those guys, and we kind of know each other off the field. I think that’s a big thing: I don’t have to come in here and the guy that away.”

Judon, a fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State, went from a Division II school to 72 career sacks in nine seasons and now is entering a 10th season.

“Shit, I’m a dawg boy,” Judon said.