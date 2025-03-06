Matthew Stafford: I’m just excited to be back

Rams General Manager Les Snead recently called the team’s agreement on a revised contract that will keep quarterback Matthew Stafford on the team in 2025 “a renewal of vows” and that description drew a chuckle from Stafford when he heard it on Wednesday night.

Stafford said Snead “is a man of interesting words” while making his first public comments since the Rams secured his return, but limited his own response to saying that he’s “just excited to be back.” Those remarks came after Stafford announced that he and his wife are donating jerseys and equipment to the Pasadena High School football team and a local youth program that were impacted by wildfires earlier this year.

Stafford said that the chance to make that kind of impact in the community was part of what excites him about remaining with the Rams.

“I’m excited to be back,” Stafford said, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register. “I’m excited to be able to do things like this in a community that I’ve been in for four years now and hopefully will continue to be in for a long time. I’m definitely excited for the opportunity not only to play and do all that but to get involved and really start figuring out places and things I can do to give back.”

Given how the first four years of Stafford’s run in Los Angeles have played out, there’s plenty of on-field reason for excitement that he’ll be sticking around as well.