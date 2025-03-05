 Skip navigation
Les Snead calls Matthew Stafford’s return on an adjusted contract “a renewal of vows”

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:47 PM

Matthew Stafford was never leaving the Rams despite his dalliance with the Raiders and Giants. The Rams gave the quarterback’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, permission to speak to other teams, but in the end, Stafford agreed to return on an adjusted contract.

Rams General Manager Les Snead called the new deal with Stafford “a renewal of vows.”

“Once we sat down, it was very obvious that we all wanted to continue the partnership and continue chasing some level of greatness together,” Snead said, via Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News.

The terms of Stafford’s adjusted contract are not yet known, but coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Stafford and the Rams are taking it a year at a time. McVay anticipates revisiting Stafford’s future again after the 2025 season.

Stafford, 37, is entering his 17th NFL season, his fifth with the Rams. In 16 games last season, he completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards, with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.