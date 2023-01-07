 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mecole Hardman out for Chiefs, Josh Jacobs active for Raiders

  
Published January 7, 2023 10:13 AM
nbc_csu_betmgmwk18_230105
January 5, 2023 11:56 AM
Chris Simms takes a look at the parlay preview involving the two Saturday games during Week 18 in the NFL.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to the Chiefs active roster this week, but he won’t be in the lineup against the Raiders.

Hardman is on the team’s inactive list for the final game of the regular season. He was listed as questionable with a pelvis injury. Hardman last played in Week Nine and was activated just ahead of the window to bring him back to the 53-man roster was set to expire.

Kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, and guard Joe Thuney are all active after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Shane Buechele, kicker Matthew Wright, wide receiver Skyy Moore, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tackle Darian Kinnard, and defensive end Malik Herring are inactive.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable due to a hip injury and personal reasons, but he is in the lineup on Sunday.

Quarterback Derek Carr headlines an inactive list that also includes linebacker Darien Butler, wide receiver Chris Lacy, running back Brittain Brown, guard Netane Muti, defensive tackle Matthew Butler, and defensive end Tashawn Bower.