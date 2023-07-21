 Skip navigation
Melvin Gordon agrees to terms with Ravens

  
Published July 21, 2023 12:54 PM

Melvin Gordon has found a home for the 2023 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gordon has agreed to terms with the Ravens. It is a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million for the veteran back.

The Ravens have J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill back from last season, so there will be some competition for roles once camp opens next week.

Gordon played 10 games and ran 90 times for 318 yards for the Broncos last season before being released. He signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad, but did not make any appearances in the regular season or postseason.

While Gordon has found a home, other veteran free agents like Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott, and Kareem Hunt continue to look for their next landing spots.