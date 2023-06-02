 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Micah Parsons jokes he might play eight positions this season

  
Published June 2, 2023 02:10 PM

Micah Parsons isn’t going to become a full-time defensive end this season. The Cowboys edge rusher said last month he had gained weight this offseason in anticipation of playing more defensive end in 2023.

Some translated that to mean a full-time move to defensive end, but Parsons’ versatility is what makes him special.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is among those who have clarified Parsons will continue to do what Parsons did last season when he played 738 snaps on the defensive line and 171 at linebacker.

Parsons joked this week that he might even play some running back.

“I think that’s a special ability that I have and why I want to incorporate it,” Parsons said on moving around, via Layten Praytor of the team website. “We’re doing a lot of special things, and I don’t want to give a lot away right now. But it’s going to be a really cool year. I’m probably going to play like eight positions this year.”

Parsons played 55.2 percent of his snaps at linebacker as a rookie before spending 81.1 percent of his snaps at defensive end last season. Parsons, who the Cowboys listed at 245 pounds last season, admits he got worn down late last sesson.

That’s why he’s bulked up to the low 250s, though he said he won’t play at more than 255.

“I would just really say I was going through the motions,” Parsons said of last season. “It was a really long year. Every week something new was coming up. It was really just the growing pains of playing a lot more defensive end and dealing with chips and not really having a plan and guys throwing me off my game.

“Smooth is fast, and don’t be fast. Be smooth, man. Sometimes you feel like you have to do more to win. And you just have to be smooth. You see track runners look like they’re not moving and they’re smooth. . . . So, this year I’m just focusing on being smooth and just durability and taking care of my body.”

Parsons had 13 sacks as a rookie and 13.5 last season, but he said he’s off the “sack wave ” and on the “impact wave” for 2023.