Micah Parsons limited in practice, Packers “certainly hopeful” for Sunday

  
Published September 3, 2025 04:50 PM

Micah Parsons made his first appearance on a Packers injury report on Wednesday.

Parsons was listed as limited due to the back injury that the defensive end brought with him from Dallas in last week’s trade. A report this week indicated that Parsons is dealing with a facet joint sprain in his back and may need a painkilling injection to play against the Lions on Sunday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t delve into details, but said at his Wednesday press conference that Parsons is doing what he can in order to play.

“We’ll see. He’s doing everything in his power,” LaFleur said. “He’s rehabbing hard. We’ve gotta get through a couple practices to see how he responds, how he does, but certainly hopeful.”

Quarterback Jordan Love was a full participant as he remains on track to play after having left thumb surgery in August.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) did not participate on Wednesday. Safety Zayne Anderson (knee), center Elgton Jenkins (hip), defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell (knee), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), and wide receiver Savion Williams (calf) were limited participants.