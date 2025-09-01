Reports: Micah Parsons may have an epidural injection ahead of Week 1

Micah Parsons passed his physical with the Packers after last week’s trade with the Cowboys, but he reportedly hasn’t put the back issue that he was dealing with in Dallas in the rearview mirror just yet.

According to multiple reports, Parsons has a facet joint sprain. The sprain is located in his L4/L5 vertebrae.

Parsons took part in Monday’s practice despite the sprain, which would seem to be a good sign of his chances of playing against the Lions on Sunday. Those reports indicate that he may receive an epidural injection in order to make his Packers debut.

More information about the state of Parsons’s back and the chances that he’ll be compromised in any way on the field could come to light in the next few days. As long as he continues practicing, though, it seems like he’ll be on the field one way or another in Week 1.