 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons named the NFC’s top defensive player for October

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:13 PM

The Packers traded a pair of first-round picks and other assets to Dallas because they thought Micah Parsons would be a difference maker on their defense and that’s exactly what he proved to be in October.

Parsons helped Green Bay to a 3-0 record in October by recording nine tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. Three of those sacks came in a Week 7 win over the Cardinals and Parsons added another one in last Sunday night’s win over the Steelers.

The effort was recognized by the NFL on Wednesday. The league named Parsons the NFC’s defensive player of the month.

It’s the second time Parsons has taken that prize. The first came while he was with the Cowboys and the Packers will be looking for more of the same for the rest of his time with the team.