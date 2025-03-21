Micah Parsons says $40 million annually would make him “the happiest man alive”

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons is optimistic about getting a long-term deal with the team. The question is: When?

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports the Cowboys have yet to have “real talks” with Parsons’ agent, David Mulegheta, though a deal could come together quickly if both sides are motivated.

Parsons said Thursday he was unconcerned about not having a long-term agreement yet, adding he has spoken with owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones around the team facility.

“It’s coming along well,” Parsons said, via Hill.

Parsons said late last season that he didn’t need $40 million annually, but since then, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase reset the market for non-quarterbacks at more than $40 million. Parsons is expected to top the $40.25 million yearly average of Chase.

Parsons acknowledged Thursday that "$40" million is real for him.

“I just played these last couple years on $2 [million] and $3 million,” Parsons said. “I think if I had $40 million, I’d be the happiest man alive. You go from playing for the league rookie minimum and get that big of a jump, I think anybody would be happy.”

Parsons played last season for a base salary of $2.989 million and is scheduled to play 2025 on the fifth-year option of $24.07 million.

He sent something of a message on social media Friday after Mulugheta negotiated big deals for Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn and Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

“Some of these agents don’t have the best interest for y’all man!,” Parsons wrote. “Wake up. David Mulugheta has been showing it time and time again! It’s sad seeing some of these players get violated by teams because of lack of decency and effort by their agents!”

So, no, Parsons isn’t taking a hometown discount. With four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro citations and 52.5 sacks in four seasons, he has earned an extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.