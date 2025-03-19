Conflicting reports emerge regarding whether Cowboys, Micah Parsons are talking

With other high-profile non-quarterbacks getting new contracts in recent weeks, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is still waiting for his second deal. More specifically, Parsons is still waiting for the talks to get off the ground.

On Tuesday night, conflicting reports emerged as to where things stand.

It all started, as best we can tell, when someone named Ernie The Cowboys Fan claimed that the Cowboys and Parsons are “closing in on a 5 year, $200M contract extension.” Later, Mike Leslie of WFAA reported that the Cowboys and Parsons have held discussions about a long-term extension. Leslie also reported that owner Jerry Jones “called Parsons to The Star on Tuesday” to discuss a possible deal.

Jane Slater of NFL Network, the outlet owned and operated by the league and influenced significantly by the Cowboys, reported that nothing is close and that “meaningful talks haven’t even begun yet.” Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of All City DLLS got the same information from the team.

It’s possible to harmonize the various reports like this: Talks have begun, but they’re not “meaningful” (whatever “meaningful” means). And here’s the basic reality, as demonstrated by the recent contracts signed by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.: These contracts can be done quickly, if the two sides are motivated to get them done.

As reported in the aftermath of the Crosby deal, it all came together in a few hours. And the Stingley deal was accomplished less than three months after the window first opened on the Texans’ ability to sign him to a second contract.

By the way, Stingley and Parsons are represented by the same agent — David Mulugheta of Athletes First. As the Stingley deal shows, Mulugheta can be trusted to not take advantage of a desire by the team to get a fair deal done quickly.

It would not be difficult to do a deal for Parsons. A deal in principle could be done in an hour or less. Given that the Ja’Marr Chase contract set a new non-quarterback bar at $40.25 million per year ($250,000 per year higher than the Myles Garrett average of $40 million), the Cowboys and Parsons could do a four-year extension that pays $40.5 million per year in new money.

That’s $162 million. Throw in the $24 million that Parsons is due to make this year, and it’s a five-year, $186 million deal.

The structure would entail fully guaranteeing the first two years, flipping the third year from injury-only to full guarantee in March 2026, and perhaps flipping the fourth year from injury only to full guarantee in March 2027.

To encourage Parsons to show up for the offseason program, the deal would also include significant salary de-escalators ($1 million per year) if he fails to participate. (The Cowboys use those in lieu of workout bonuses.)

That’s it. There’s the outline. If the Cowboys actually want to do it, they should call Mulugheta right now, work out the cash flow and the guarantees, and get it done.

The longer things linger without a deal for Parsons, the more obvious it is that Parsons and his agent aren’t the impediment. Especially given the team’s history of inexplicably dragging its feet until the last possible minute, even if it results in the player holding out and not being as ready as he needs to be for the first year of the new deal.

And if it keeps the team from realizing cap savings that would allow other players to be signed.