Michael Gallup “feeling springy” again more than a year after his ACL injury

Michael Gallup returned to the lineup last season nine months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He wasn’t himself.

He caught only 34 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said earlier this week that Gallup is back to himself .

Gallup had 1,107 yards and averaged 16.8 yards per catch in 2019. He followed with 843 yards in 2020.

He expects to return to form this season, his sixth in Dallas.

“I’m very confident I’ll be that guy , for sure,” Gallup said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Very confident. It just feels different. It’s kind of like in the air. I ain’t going to lie to you. I’m smiling every time I walk in that facility.”

Gallup said he feels “springy again” at organized team activities.

He was “thinking too much” last season, with his knee still bothering him.

“It was definitely frustrating, just on my part,” Gallup said of last season. “Nothing to do with the team or anything like that, but just me coming back. I mean that was tough. I never had a big injury like that. It was different. I had to work a little bit harder. I had to do some things that I’ve never had to do. I could normally just walk out on the field and play. Couldn’t do that.”

Gallup should benefit from the addition of Brandin Cooks, and Mike McCarthy’s play calling. McCarthy called Gallup “very important” to the Cowboys offense.