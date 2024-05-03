 Skip navigation
Michael Irvin is out at NFL Network

  
Published May 3, 2024 01:36 PM

Last year, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin’s status at NFL Network was unclear for the entire offseason. This year, it’s clear.

Irvin is out, as reported by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

The league confirmed the news to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com.

It’s no surprise, given the events of 2023. Irvin was sent home from the Super Bowl after an employee of a Marriott hotel complained about Irvin. He sued the hotel but not the league. The league, as we understood it at the time, wanted the case to go away before bringing Irvin back.

That’s what happened. Irvin settled the case, and he returned to NFLN.

Irvin’s contract, as of last September, had one year remaining. It has now concluded, and the league has concluded the relationship.

Irvin also works for FS1. He previously worked for ESPN.