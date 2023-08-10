 Skip navigation
Mickey Loomis: Michael Thomas is doing everything possible to get back to where he was

  
Since Michael Thomas’ record-setting season of 2019 when he made 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns, he has become something of an afterthought. No one mentions him among the top receivers in the game anymore.

That’s because Thomas has missed 40 of 50 games the past three seasons, making only 56 catches for 609 yards and three touchdowns in that time.

The Saints still list Thomas as a starter, but General Manager Mickey Loomis was asked Thursday whether the team had to guard against counting too much on the three-time Pro Bowler because of his injury history.

“I don’t look at it any different than you look at any player,” Loomis said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via John Hendrix of SI.com. “Look, injuries happen. This isn’t like the same thing that’s happened to Mike three years in a row. He’s had some different things happen. What I don’t question is his desire, his work ethic, the things that he’s done 10 miles overboard in getting himself ready. And no one wants it more than him.”