Mike Borgonzi: If you have a chance to draft a franchise QB, you don’t pass on him

The Titans have attended Cam Ward’s Pro Day. They have taken him to dinner. They have had a private workout with him.

If the Titans have fallen head over heels for Ward, they aren’t trading the No. 1 overall pick.

“I was taught over the years, if you find the quarterback that you want, and you think he’s a franchise quarterback, then you’re not going to pass on him,” General Manager Mike Borgonzi said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Coach Brian Callahan said a few days ago that the Titans have a short list of players they are considering for the first pick. Quarterbacks Ward and Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter are under consideration.

Even though president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team isn’t closing the door on a trade down, it sounds like the Titans are close to a decision. (Spoiler alert: It’s Ward.)

“I think anytime you can find a quarterback that can lift your football team and that you feel is the caliber of player you’re talking about, those guys are worth more,” Callahan said, via Kuharsky. “There is really no price on those guys.”

Borgonzi conceded that the phone might ring on draft day, and the Titans won’t be open for business.

The Titans will continue to scout their options, with a contingent headed to Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday to see Sanders and Hunter. They also have a private workout with Sanders on April 9.

“We’re getting closer to this decision,” Borgonzi said.