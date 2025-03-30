Titans VP Chad Brinker: Good idea where we’re headed, but teams still checking in

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said recently that the team is considering four players for the first overall pick in the draft, but vice president of football operations Chad Brinker made it clear the team isn’t closing the door on one other option.

Brinker said from the league meetings on Sunday that the team is closing in on a decision about what to do next month and that he thinks they’ll come to a final call in the near future, but he will still be picking up the phone if other teams call with trade offers.

“We are going to go through the whole thing, and I think probably here in two weeks we’re going to have a good idea of where things are headed,” Brinker said, via the team’s website. “Now, we’re not going to go out there and tell everybody, of course. And, there’s a chance a team calls and it makes you stop for a second and think, ‘Hey, we might need to consider this.’ But all of this is a part of being disciplined, and being thorough.”

Brinker said teams are “checking in,” but added that trades typically “get done closer to the draft than they do now” so no one’s going to be putting any names on the back of jerseys for a while.