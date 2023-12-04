Mike Evans goes over 1,000 yards for the 10th consecutive season

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans extended his NFL record of 1,000-yard seasons to start a career.

He has six catches for 155 yards and a touchdown today against the Panthers, giving him 60 receptions for 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

Jerry Rice has the all-time record for conseutive seasons with 1,000 yards with 11, but it wasn’t the first 11 seasons of his career. He had 927 yards in his first season.

Evans is on pace to have the second-most yards in a season in his career. His career best is the 1,524 yards he had in 2018.

The Bucs lead the Panthers 21-18 late in the fourth quarter.