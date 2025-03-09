Mike Gesicki says he’s staying in Cincinnati to compete for a championship

Rather than test free agency, Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki agreed to a three-year contract on Saturday to remain in Cincinnati. He says that’s because he wants to bring a Lombardi Trophy to town.

“Everybody’s goal in Cincinnati is to compete for a championship, and that’s another reason I wanted to come back,” Gesicki told Bengals.com.

Gesicki has signed one-year contracts three seasons in a row with the Dolphins in 2022, Patriots in 2023 and Bengals in 2024, but he said the three-year contract he’s signing now gives him stability with the Bengals and two people he very much wants to keep working with, coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow.

“It’s been, ‘Prove it, prove it, prove it.’ I just wanted to get in the right situation with a coach that believes in me and a quarterback that believes in me and I found that in Cincinnati,” Gesicki said. “With Zac and Joe, why go anywhere else?”

The Bengals still have work to do in keeping their offense intact, with receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase both due for long-term contract extensions. Keeping their offensive talent together is the first step toward bringing a championship to Cincinnati.