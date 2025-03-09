 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Gesicki says he’s staying in Cincinnati to compete for a championship

  
Published March 9, 2025 04:40 AM

Rather than test free agency, Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki agreed to a three-year contract on Saturday to remain in Cincinnati. He says that’s because he wants to bring a Lombardi Trophy to town.

“Everybody’s goal in Cincinnati is to compete for a championship, and that’s another reason I wanted to come back,” Gesicki told Bengals.com.

Gesicki has signed one-year contracts three seasons in a row with the Dolphins in 2022, Patriots in 2023 and Bengals in 2024, but he said the three-year contract he’s signing now gives him stability with the Bengals and two people he very much wants to keep working with, coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow.

“It’s been, ‘Prove it, prove it, prove it.’ I just wanted to get in the right situation with a coach that believes in me and a quarterback that believes in me and I found that in Cincinnati,” Gesicki said. “With Zac and Joe, why go anywhere else?”

The Bengals still have work to do in keeping their offense intact, with receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase both due for long-term contract extensions. Keeping their offensive talent together is the first step toward bringing a championship to Cincinnati.