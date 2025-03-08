Mike Gesicki agrees to three-year deal to stay with Bengals

Tight end Mike Gesicki will not hit the open market.

According to multiple reports, Gesicki has agreed to a three-year deal to stay with the Bengals.

The initial reports indicate the contract is worth $25.5 million.

Gesicki is No. 81 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents in 2025.

Gesicki, 29, signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason. He ended up being a key piece of the team’s offense, catching 65 passes for 665 yards with two touchdowns.

Appearing in all 17 games, Gesicki was on the field for 46 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

A Dolphins second-round pick in 2018, Gesicki has played 115 games with 44 starts for Miami, New England, and Cincinnati. He has only missed one regular-season game in his career, which occurred in 2020.

He has 325 career receptions for 3,526 yards with 22 TDs.