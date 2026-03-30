Mike Macdonald says Zach Charbonnet will play this season

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has said he’s excited about his team’s running backs even after the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. And the running backs the Seahawks will feature this year include Zach Charbonnet.

Charbonnet tore his ACL in the divisional round round of the playoffs and had surgery in February. Players sometimes need a full year to recover from ACL surgery, but Macdonald said that won’t be the case for Charbonnet, who will play this year.

“Zach’s a great player, he’s not going to miss the whole year,” Macdonald said.

Charbonnet will surely miss at least the start of the season, and it’s unclear who the Seahawks’ starting running back will be in Year One. But Macdonald sounds about as confident as a coach could be that his team can withstand the loss of the Super Bowl MVP.