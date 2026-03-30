Mike Macdonald: We’re excited about the running backs in our building

The Seahawks saw Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker leave for Kansas City early in free agency and they haven’t made a big splash to replace him in their backfield, but it isn’t an area of great concern for head coach Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald’s current backfield options include Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh and the newly signed Emanuel Wilson. Charbonnet tore his ACL during the postseason and McIntosh missed the entire year with the same injury, but Macdonald said the team is comfortable with where they are in their rehab work and with the overall makeup of the running back room.

“I think what you saw from George Holani in the offseason, or really at the end of the season, Super Bowl, NFC championship, the guy played great football, as he did before, he got hurt, you know, at the beginning of the season,” Macdonald said, via Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “So, we’re always looking to make our team, you know, take the next step, but the guys we’re having the building were excited for, and I’m pretty sure it’s Zach Charbonnet scored, like, 14 touchdowns last year, so it was pretty good.”

General Manager John Schneider was equally unfazed by the options on hand when discussing the backfield plans recently and the Seahawks still have time to add to the group as they gear up for a title defense this fall.