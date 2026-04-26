 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49ersaiyuk_260425.jpg
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
nbc_pft_brownsgreenv2_260425.jpg
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
nbc_pft_raiderswilsonv2_260425.jpg
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49ersaiyuk_260425.jpg
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
nbc_pft_brownsgreenv2_260425.jpg
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
nbc_pft_raiderswilsonv2_260425.jpg
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McCarthy avoids “hypotheticals” about QB depth chart if Aaron Rodgers returns

  
Published April 26, 2026 01:11 PM

The Steelers have made it clear that the decision to devote a third-round pick to former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has no bearing on the looming decision to be made, eventually, by Aaron Rodgers.

But here’s the real question. If Rodgers returns, what are they going to do with Allar, Mason Rudolph, and 2025 sixth-rounder Will Howard?

“These are all questions, answers, hypotheticals that really, it won’t change what I’ve already said,” McCarthy said Saturday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, when asked about the depth chart behind Rodgers. “I will coach the hell out of that room. I have a lot of confidence. I have history and experience that I will give everything I can to any quarterback in that room. . . . We want to grow the quarterback room. We don’t want to just rely on one quarterback.”

So either it’ll be Allar, Rudolph, and Howard (if Rodgers doesn’t play) or Rodgers and three backups. Common sense suggests that, if Rodgers comes back, one of the others will be gone.

Howard would seem to be the most vulnerable. Rudolph has sufficient experience to play at a moment’s notice. But they keep talking up Howard.

“I was very impressed with Will last week [at voluntary minicamp],” McCarthy said. “I know he’s a good athlete. . . . But there’s a training regimen that’s involved, but we’ll stick to it.”

McCarthy is also talking up Allar, predictably.

“Like anything, I believe in first impressions,” McCarthy said. “I’ve had a chance to watch him play, meet him at the Combine. . . . I liked everything about him. I think he’s young. I think he’s got a lot of room for growth. And he’s a young man that can throw the ball with the best of them, and that’s a great starting point to have.”

The ending point is murky, to say the least. The biggest question for now is whether Rodgers will be back. If he is, the other spots on the depth chart will become even murkier.