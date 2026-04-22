Mike McCarthy: DK Metcalf’s skill set is top-notch

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has worked with plenty of talented receivers in his past who are still tearing up the league.

Among others, he had Davante Adams in Green Bay and CeeDee Lamb in Dallas. Adams led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns for the Rams last season, while Lamb recorded his fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards.

Now that McCarthy is with the Steelers, how does he view DK Metcalf?

“I don’t really like to get into comparables because I’ve been so blessed to work with so many great players, but also just about DK, his skill set is top-notch,” McCarthy said in his Tuesday press conference. “When you can take slants and different vertical routes to the house, he’s so powerful and he’s so strong, so just trying to get to know his strengths and how we can utilize him.

“We’ll try to build a route menu for him particularly, not different than all of the conversations we’ve had about receivers because I think it’s critical that they play the 1 position, the 2 position, or the 3 position. So, we’ll continue to look at that for DK.”

Metcalf, 28, caught 59 passes for 850 yards with six touchdowns in 2025, his first season with the Steelers. The wideout’s best season came back in 2020, when he caught 83 receptions for a career-high 1,303 yards with 10 TDs.