Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier are on termination watch

The Dolphins may have changed the culture. They definitely haven’t change the results.

Miami is 1-6 through seven games of the 2025 season. And the latest performance — a 31-6 blowout loss to the previously 1-5 Browns — could be the last one for coach Mike McDaniel. And possibly for G.M. Chris Grier.

The loss comes one week after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw three interceptions on Sunday, called out unnamed teammates for showing up late for and/or not attending player-only meetings.

As one source explained it to PFT, owner Stephen Ross entered the year with the intention of giving the current regime the entire season. The inability to win games, with the exception of a Monday night victory over the still-winless Jets, could prompt a change. As soon as tomorrow.

Ross has previously fired two coaches during the season: Tony Sparano in 2011 (after 13 games) and Joe Philbin in 2015 (after four games).

If a change is made at the coaching position, potential interim replacements are associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville (who was the interim head coach in Denver 15 years ago), quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevel (who was the interim head coach in Jacksonville four years ago), and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.