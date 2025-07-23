Mike McDaniel: Confident in cornerbacks, but not closing door on anything

The Dolphins were inexperienced at cornerback before trading Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers and moving Ramsey has led to speculation that the team will be adding a veteran to the group before the regular season.

Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. are free agents that have been connected with the team, but neither has agreed to a deal and head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t make a move for an older player sound like a sure thing at his first press conference of training camp on Wednesday.

“Are we resisting getting better? We are not resisting getting better,” McDaniel said. “The key part of any roster acquisition is getting better. I understand completely there’s a lot of tweets, words, articles for people that care about the Dolphins about a position. It will never change — if you have youth at a position that’s developing and you’re developing it and you have confidence in it, you’re going to have confidence in it before the people that haven’t seen it do. We’re confident in the group. That being said, we’re not closing the door for anything. There’s multiple players we talk about each and every day. We’re also very excited with some guys that have a lot to prove and know that and are excited about the opportunity.”

The Dolphins had all spring to evaluate their current corners and the first few days of camp could determine how aggressive they’ll be about bolstering the group.